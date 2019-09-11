Wildlife officials to assess plan to rescue manatees stuck in Daytona Beach marina

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Florida Fish and Wildlife officials are scheduled to assess a plan to free a manatee and her calf from a Daytona Beach marina Wednesday morning.
Officials said the current plan for Wednesday morning is to remove two panels from the barrier wall at Halifax Harbor Marina that the manatees are stuck behind to allow them to swim back out into the intracoastal.
The manatees were first spotted in the walled-off pond Thursday as tide levels rose during Hurricane Dorian. It's believed that the manatees were able to swim over the wall while water levels were high, but unable to get out once waters receded.
"The tide has been really, really high through here even before Dorian with the king tides and stuff, so it would have been really easy for her to get stuck in there," Daytona Beach resident Jean Dewey said.
Officials said plans to rescue the manatees have been delayed due to "dangerous conditions" for both the animals and the workers tasked with freeing them.
