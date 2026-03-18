Daytona Beach stabbing leaves one hospitalized, suspect in custody

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that occurred in Daytona Beach this afternoon, as detectives responded to a stabbing on Gary Blvd., that left one man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is now in custody, and authorities are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Further details are expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

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