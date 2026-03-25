Orlando’s new professional indoor football team, the Pirates, to host an open practice & Fan Fest

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Pirates, Orlando’s latest professional sports team, will be holding an Open Practice and Fan Fest on Sunday, March 29, at 3:00 pm at the Showalter Field in Winter Park.

The Pirates professional indoor football team is relocating from Massachusetts to Central Florida.

The team competes in the Indoor Football League, one of the premier indoor football leagues in the United States.

The team will play its home games at the Kia Center in downtown Orlando, with the first game scheduled for April 5.

This relocation is supported by a partnership between the franchise’s original ownership and the founders of Society Park Orlando.

The arrival of the Pirates is expected to create economic activity in the hospitality, marketing, and event management sectors. The team intends to contribute to local growth by hiring residents and partnering with area businesses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group