Brave leukemia survivor rings bell to mark end of treatment

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The sound of a bell ringing marked a life-changing moment for one local family Wednesday morning.

Chloe Bennethum, the daughter of longtime Channel 9 editor Chuck Bennethum, completed her final leukemia treatment at AdventHealth Orlando on Orange Avenue.

For the Bennethum family, the milestone was both emotional and celebratory.

“I mean the feeling right now — just elation,” Chuck Bennethum said. “Watching her go through everything and still smile the entire time… she’s been such a trooper through it all.”

After finishing her treatment, Chloe rang the bell, a tradition symbolizing the end of cancer care, and celebrated with high fives for the doctors and nurses who supported her along the way.

Hospital staff shared in the moment, expressing joy as Chloe reached the end of her treatment journey.

Chloe and her family later headed home in great spirits, marking the end of a difficult chapter and the beginning of a hopeful new one.

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