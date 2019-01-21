Wildwood developers eye property to build tiny home community

WILDWOOD, Fl. - There are dreams by some in Sumter County to turn a vacant lot on County Road 207 into a tiny home community with space for 214 homes.
Early plans to build the community from a website shows some resemblances to some of the mobile home parks in the area.
Some of the tiny homes are projected to be around 500 square feet.
Residents who live across the street from the proposed tiny home community aren't so sure about the plan.
"It's not going to be good for the community," said Agnes Cawvey.
Residents worry that the additions will move the community away from its rural roots that they like. They also worry about the potential crime the development could bring.
Commisioners have already approved one part of the plan, but it is not yet known if they will approve the rest.
