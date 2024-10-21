Wilf family, owners of Orlando City & Orlando Pride, donate $450K to hurricane relief efforts

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Saturday, the Wilf Family Foundations announced a combined contribution of $450,000 to relief efforts after Hurricanes Helene and Milton impacted much of Florida.

The Wilf Family Foundation’s donation was split between the American Red Cross, $350,000, and $100,000 to Heart of Florida United Way (HFUW), an Orlando Pride jersey sponsor and charity partner.

HFUW’s Hurricane Recovery Fund was created to support Central Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Milton.

The funds will help residents of Orange, Osceola, and Seminole counties obtain basic needs and essential supplies.

Those wishing to support the HFUW Hurricane Recovery Fund can do so at www.HFUW.org/Hurricane, by texting INSPIRE to 85511, or by calling (407) 244-5700.

