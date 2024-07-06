Win a trip to watch Meghan Trainor perform live on Royal Caribbean’s newest ship

ORLANDO, Fla. — Royal Caribbean International has named GRAMMY-winning artist Meghan Trainor as the godmother of their newest ship, Utopia of the Seas. The announcement was made Friday morning, highlighting the ship’s focus on short, energetic getaways.

Utopia of the Seas will offer 3- and 4-night trips from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau in The Bahamas.

Trainor and Royal Caribbean will host a three-night celebration starting July 15, where 52 fans will have the chance to join the festivities.

Fans can enter for their chance to join the celebration between July 5-7, by CLICKING HERE.

Trainor will perform live, including a show at Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay. The celebration will kick off before the ship’s official debut on July 19.

“It’s an incredible honor to join the Royal Caribbean family as godmother of Utopia of the Seas and set the tone for the parties to come,” Trainor said. “The best part is that we get to bring that weekend energy to the stage with my family and fans. What’s better than being on vacation with the people you love and dancing to your favorite music? Let’s make some beautiful memories and get this party started!”

Trainor’s performance will be held in the ship’s AquaTheater, and fans will have the opportunity to meet her in person.

The three-night celebration will include the official naming ceremony of Utopia of the Seas.

“Utopia of the Seas is where making the most of the weekend and every moment are more than a state of mind, they’re a reality any day of the week,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International. “Meghan embodies that in every way, from who she is to how she shares her music with the world, making her the perfect godmother to match Utopia’s big weekend energy. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the family and host a party of epic proportions fit for the ultimate short getaway.”

Utopia of the Seas has more than 40 dining and drinking options, multiple pools, casinos, and unique experiences like the Royal Railway – Utopia Station, an immersive train car dining experience.

The cruise line’s private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, features attractions like 14 waterslides, the Caribbean’s largest freshwater pool, and an adults-only area with exclusive cabanas and a live DJ.

