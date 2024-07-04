Pet Alliance, Quantum Leap Winery kicks off Orlando’s cutest pet photo contest

ORLANDO, Fla. — Do you think your furry little friend is just the cutest thing ever?

Well, get out your camera and click away!

Pet Alliance kicked off Orlando’s cutest pet photo contest earlier this week.

In partnership with Quantum Leap Winery, the photo contest gives proud pet parents the chance to have their furry family member featured on a wine label.

Pet owners can enter their pictures for the 11th annual “My Best Friend Wine Label Contest” from July 1 to July 31.

Voting will open between August 1-21 with a $1 donation per vote, according to a news release.

“We are very happy to bring back our popular, annual pet photo contest,” said Pet Alliance Executive Director Steve Bardy. “It’s always exciting to see proud pet parents showing off their adorable fur babies and seeing all the fun photos that come in. For folks who want to support our organization and don’t know how, it’s the perfect opportunity. We are very grateful for all of the support we receive through the contest and cannot wait to see all of this year’s cute contenders.”

The dog and cat with the most votes will have their image, name and short story featured on the wine label for the 2024. My Best Friend Rescue Red Wine produced by Quantum Leap Winery.

Prizes will also be awarded to the top 10 pets in each category.

All proceeds from the photo contest and the sale of the wine benefit Pet Alliance to shelter pets in need.

Since its inception, Pet Alliance has raised a total of $378,649 from the contest.

