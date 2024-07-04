Central Florida residents celebrate Independence Day as new US citizens

APOPKA, Fla. — Some Central Florida residents are celebrating Independence Day as new US citizens.

Twenty people took their oath Thursday morning.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services said the new Americans hail from 17 different countries — including South Korea, Thailand, Jamaica, and Israel — and have met all requirements to naturalize.

They can now enjoy citizenship benefits like voting and access to a passport.

For many, this morning’s event was an important step in reaching their dreams.

Central Florida naturalization ceremony 20 Orlando-area residents took the oath to become new Americans on Thursday. (WFTV staff)

Annalee Brown-Daley, who immigrated from Jamaica, shared her joy with Channel 9.

“I’m going to finish my schooling and become a nurse, that’s my plans for right now ... I feel very accomplished because it has been 11 years, so i finally did it!”

Last year the USCIS Orlando field office naturalized more than 14,000 new citizens.

Thursday morning’s ceremony was held at the Hope Community Center in Apopka.

