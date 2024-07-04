Heat, traffic & safety top of mind as crowds gather for Lake Eola’s holiday celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Red, white, and blue will light up the sky Thursday night at City of Orlando’s “Fireworks at the Fountain” celebration.

As many as 100,000 people are likely to gather at and around Lake Eola Park for the annual event.

Festivities start at 4 p.m. and the fireworks show is expected to begin at 9:10 p.m.

READ: July 4th forecast: Heat advisory issued for all of Central Florida

Top of mind for both city leaders and guests will be traffic and safety.

Gunner Leslie is a lifelong Orlando resident who’s familiar with the yearly event.

In 2022, he witnessed moments of panic at the celebration when people mistook fireworks for gunfire.

PREVIOUS: Hundreds run from Lake Eola fireworks show after ‘noise’ scare

Orlando Police Department said after an investigation, no charges were filed in relation to the incident.

“You can’t be scared to leave your house, just live your life,” Leslie said.

OPD said they will again add more resources to this year’s event to keep everyone safe.

While those security measures aren’t always visible to the public, a spokesperson said officers will be patrolling throughout the day.

READ: AdventHealth gives tips on how to prevent heat-related illnesses

Traffic and parking can often be a challenge when hefty crowds converge on the metro area.

There will be road closures, including:

Robinson Street from Rosalind Avenue to Summerlin Avenue (closed 7 a.m. to midnight)

Eola Drive from Robinson Street to Washington Street (closed 7 a.m. to midnight)

Rosalind Avenue from South Street to Robinson Street (closed 2 p.m. to midnight)

Central Boulevard from Rosalind Avenue to Eola Drive (closed 2 p.m. to midnight)

You can learn more about parking and road closures here.

READ: July 4th fireworks displays in Central Florida

Here are some other things to keep in mind.

While guests may bring umbrellas, coolers, chairs, picnic blankets and beach towels, no stakes for umbrellas or tents may be placed into the ground.

No outside alcohol is permitted.

Personal fireworks are also prohibited, as is unauthorized vending or soliciting.

Pets who are leashed and well-behaved are permitted; remember, pets can easily be spooked by fireworks.

READ: Fourth of July safety tips for pets

For more details and rules on City of Orlando’s Fireworks at the Fountain, click here.

