Fourth of July safety tips for pets

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fourth of July can be a stressful time for pets and their owners.

Seminole County Animal Services said people should ensure their pet wears a collar or has a microchip.

If they run away, there’s a greater chance of getting the pet back home with that practice.

Speaking to your veterinarian can help if fireworks make your pets anxious.

The shelter answers many calls about lost dogs around this time of year.

Read: Fourth of July: 9 firework safety tips

Firework safety tips ahead of the Fourth of July Fireworks are a key part of July Fourth celebrations. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group