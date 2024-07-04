Reach new heights at Orlando’s newest climbing wall

ORLANDO, Fla. — A world-class wall climbing experience is coming soon to Orlando’s Packing District.

This is the first High Point Climbing and Fitness facility in Florida.

Crews broke ground on the building this week, which will offer a one-of-a-kind climbing wall.

It’s a 55-foot-tall rope climbing area with Florida’s only competition speed wall.

There will also be a bouldering and training area, a Kid Zone and a full-service fitness area.

The 45,000-square-foot gym reuses a warehouse building at 1978 Stanhome Way.

Dr. Phillips Charities received a building permit from the City of Orlando on Tuesday.

This is part of the $700 million Packing District Project.

“For the resident who wants to try indoor climbing or take the family to the Kid’s Zone, to the more serious indoor climber, Central Florida residents will find both fun and challenge each time they visit,” said Ken Robinson, President & CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities.

High Point Climbing is expected to open in the spring of 2025.

