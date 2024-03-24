A windy week is ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday evening will stay gusty, especially along the beaches.
Monday will be breezy since the winds will change direction from the southeast.
Temperatures will warm up this week; Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s.
Wednesday night and Thursday will have a few passing storms as the next front comes.
No severe storms seem to appear, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor in case that changes.
Dry air will follow late into the week and next weekend.
