A windy week is ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday evening will stay gusty, especially along the beaches.

Monday will be breezy since the winds will change direction from the southeast.

Temperatures will warm up this week; Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s.

Wednesday night and Thursday will have a few passing storms as the next front comes.

No severe storms seem to appear, but Channel 9 will continue to monitor in case that changes.

Dry air will follow late into the week and next weekend.

