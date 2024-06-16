Winter Garden approves $145 million AdventHealth hospital expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth got approval from the city of Winter Garden to expand its hospital by three floors.

Winter Garden Commissioners on June 13 unanimously approved the Altamonte Springs-based health system to grow its building at 2000 Fowler Grove Blvd. to seven stories. The item passed without major discussion, other than a question on how high the property’s zoning allows them to build.

Read: Universal unveils DreamWorks Land, new experiences

A community meeting on June 5 yielded no major objections to the $145 million project. Construction is expected to start this summer.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group