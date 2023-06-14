Winter Garden horse farm says development is squeezing them out of business

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — The owner of a Winter Garden horse farm says new development could force the farm to change how they operate.

Last week, the city approved the development of 24 new homes by the farm off of Tilden Road, not far from State Road 429.

Anne Bingler, the owner of Crown Pointe Equestrian, said nearby developments have caused noise and distractions to the horses.

“These animals become our friends,” Bingler said. “And we try to figure out which ones can adapt to such a close proximity of noise and distraction, and which ones can’t, and the ones that can’t are probably going to be the first ones that we have to sell.”

The developers have to put in a sound wall, but Bingler said that’s not enough.

Back in 2019, a development was built on the west side of the farm, which reined in some of her training.

With the thought of taking a financial loss, Bingler and her husband Paul are searching for other ways to save their business and the property they’ve worked hard to build.

“It becomes easier to sell than it is to keep fighting,” she said. “We have the strength to keep fighting. I don’t know how long.”

