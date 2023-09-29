Winter Garden police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of attempted homicide

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are asking for your help to find a man accused of attempted homicide who officers said should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers said on Thursday before 9 p.m., Dilson Matel Flores-Miranda, 22, pulled up next to a man, aimed a gun at him and fired toward him before driving away. Police said the shot missed the man but hit a house on Maxey Drive occupied by his family. No injuries were reported.

The man who was shot at told police he believed the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between him and Flores-Miranda.

Police said Flores-Miranda was driving a dark blue Chevrolet pick-up with Florida tag AN41XP. The truck has a large “CHEVY” sticker on the rear window.

Officers said Flores-Miranda is wanted on charges of attempted homicide and shooting into an occupied dwelling. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case, or who knows the whereabouts of Flores-Miranda, is asked to contact Detective Steven Edmonds at 407-656-3636, ext. 4410, or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

