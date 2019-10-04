0 Winter Park man accused of killing his mother says Satan told him to do it

WINTER PARK, Fla. - The Winter Park man accused of killing his mother earlier this year said Satan told him to do it.

Deputies said Michael King, 18, admitted to stabbing his mother, Nancy Noone, several times with a knife in February, then cutting her throat in their home on Cornwall Road.

King's twin sister was traumatized, finding her mother's body after she said her mom didn't show up to pick her up from work.

King's sister told investigators her brother is disturbed but despite his issues, their mother was devoted to him and did everything she could to help him.

"I knew something was wrong. I knew. When I called her and he answered, there's no reason he would have had her phone," she said.

Hundreds of new crime scene photos have been released, including the weapon believed to have been used to commit the murder.

"She knew he was going to do something, so she hid all the knives, all of them," said King's sister.

King's twin sister told investigators Noone had grown scared of her troubled brother, who had been stealing from them for money to get high.

Days before her mom's death, she said Michael King said told his mother he could hear Satan talking to him.

Under a set of keys, investigators found a note that said, "You are possessing a woman and you need to kill her."

"He told me the next day that he said that he was just saying that because he wanted her to stop talking to him, but I don't think that's true," King's sister said.

Detectives said King told them he had fantasized about committing murder.

In April, a judge ruled that King was not competent to stand trial, but five months later, that decision was reversed after a review of further psychological analysis.

"My mom was the most wonderful lady. All she ever did was try to help my brother. We had been trying everything to help him, and it just kept getting worse and worse," she said.

King's trial is set for December, and he faces a charge of second-degree murder of his mother, Nancy Noone.

