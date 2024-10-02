Winter Park restaurant group’s regional growth spree

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Winter Park-based Artistry Restaurant Group plans to add a sixth brand to its suite of restaurant concepts, according to a Sept. 25 news release.

The company, formed in 2020, currently operates five brands: Shrimp Basket, Boca, Oak & Stone, Sandbar Amelia Island and Atlantic Beer & Oyster.

Right now, it operates 29 units in Florida, Alabama and Mississippi. Atlantic Beer & Oyster and Boca each have a single location in Winter Park. Oak & Stone has seven locations, all on Florida’s west coast. In total, Artistry has 19 restaurants in Florida and 10 outside the state.

