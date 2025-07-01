Winter Springs gets new utility payment system

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Winter Springs utility customers have a new system to pay their bills.

The city transitioning its utility bill payment system to a new platform. The city says this will allow residents to view their bills and schedule payments, while allowing text-to-pay and auto-pay.

Customers will need to create a new account to establish AutoPay in the new system.

