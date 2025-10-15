Winter Springs unveils Veterans Banner Program to spotlight local heroes

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Winter Springs has introduced the Veterans Banner Program to honor local veterans by showcasing commemorative banners along city streets from January through June annually.

The initiative, developed together with the Veteran and Veteran Family Advisory Committee, seeks to honor the service and sacrifices of Winter Springs residents who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Banners are placed on light posts throughout Winter Springs Town Center and along Blumberg Boulevard, from the Veterans Memorial to Bear Springs Drive.

Honorees must be active-duty, retired, honorably discharged, or deceased members of the U.S. Armed Forces who have lived in Winter Springs to qualify for the program.

The program is a yearly event aimed at highlighting and honoring the contributions of local veterans.

