0 Witnesses say Colonial Plaza shooting between 2 cops, 4 suspects was frightening

ORLANDO, Fla. - One accused shoplifter is dead and three others are in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Orlando, police said.

Police were in the process of responding to a car accident around 12:30 p.m. Monday, near Colonial Plaza off of Bumby Avenue and East Colonial Drive when they were called to the Marshalls department store for a reported shoplifting.

Orlando Police Chief John said the officers asked the driver in a gold-colored van to stop and he didn't.

"It does appear that officers were in fear for their life, based on some other evidence at the scene. The statements and the positioning of the vehicle," Mina said. “Two officers confronted the suspects. They were in fear for their lives. Both officers ended up shooting.”

Many people were shopping or eating in the plaza when the shooting took place.

“It was crazy. I got real scared. I thought I was getting shot at. I ducked down,” said witness Jessie Jackson.

After the shots were fired, one of the suspects drove a few blocks to Cecilia and Washington where he was found dead in the van, police said.

“He (Police) told him to put the car in park, and next thing you know, he (the suspect) took off and they (police) started shooting,” Jackson said.

Crime scene tape roped off a large section of the parking lot, which prevented shoppers from getting to their vehicles for hours.

The names of the suspects have not been released. All that has been released is one man and two women are in custody.

The officers were not injured.

Mina has not released the name of the officers placed on routine administrative leave.

