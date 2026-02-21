Daytona Beach teens arrested after armed carjacking and police pursuit

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Four Daytona Beach teenagers were arrested on Feb. 14 after an armed carjacking led to a multi-agency pursuit and a crash.

Officers say that the suspects, aged 15 to 18, were taken into custody after the stolen vehicle hit a road sign and became disabled.

The incident began when the Daytona Beach Police Department issued an alert about a vehicle that had been carjacked at gunpoint. Officers spotted the vehicle on Clyde Morris Boulevard and attempted to stop it at a gas station.

The driver initially stopped before fleeing the scene, which started a police chase.

The chase continued into Daytona Beach with help from the Daytona Beach Police Department and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. It ended when the vehicle hit a road sign and became disabled.

After the crash, two people ran away on foot while two others stayed at the vehicle.

The police identified the driver as Terrez Thomas, aged 18, and one passenger as Ter’zarius Thomas, aged 16, both residents of Daytona Beach. Both teenagers fled from the disabled vehicle.

Two other passengers, Javari Ford, 16, and Cherod Butler, 15, also from Daytona Beach, stayed with the vehicle and were immediately taken into custody.

After the arrests, investigators searched the vehicle and found a Canik 9mm handgun, ski masks, and gloves, which they seized.

Law enforcement confirms that all four people were arrested for armed carjacking. Thomas faces an extra charge of fleeing and eluding because he was the driver.

