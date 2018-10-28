Witnesses: Two guns may have been used in Boy Scout Road shooting

APOPKA, Fla. - Witnesses believe two different guns may have been used in the shooting of an Apopka woman two weeks ago, according to a report.
The 29-year-old woman was shot while driving home on Boy Scout Road near Ocoee-Apopka Road on Oct. 20.
According to the report, witnesses told investigators they heard what sounded like two different guns that night.
Some witnesses said they also heard at least one car speeding away after the shooting.
Investigators said there was a friend on the phone with the woman when she was shot.
That friend told investigators that before ending the call, the victim said, “They are shooting at me.”
Investigators have not said what the motive may be in the shooting, nor have they identified any suspects.
Joseph Riffel, who lives nearby where the shooting took place, said he wants answers.
“It could've been me because I literally just got home five-10 minutes before her, with my kids in my truck,” said Riffel.
