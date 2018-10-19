Woman shot at Orange County home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot Thursday evening at a home near Apopka, the Apopka Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a home at Boy Scout Road and Darity Street, where they discovered a woman who had been shot.
Related Headlines
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.
Read: Orange County deputies release sketch of would-be purse snatcher
Police said an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9s are being used to search for the gunman.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.
Read: Here's what to do if you get stung by a caterpillar
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}