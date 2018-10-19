  • Woman shot at Orange County home

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was shot Thursday evening at a home near Apopka, the Apopka Police Department said.

    Police said they were called shortly before 9:15 p.m. to a home at Boy Scout Road and Darity Street, where they discovered a woman who had been shot.

    Related Headlines

    The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

    Read: Orange County deputies release sketch of would-be purse snatcher

    Police said an Orange County Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9s are being used to search for the gunman.

    The Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates.

    Read: Here's what to do if you get stung by a caterpillar

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories