WNBA All Star Game: How to watch

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

WNBA: JUN 01 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JUNE 01: Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) fist bump before the opening jump ball on June 1, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

PHOENIX — The WNBA All-Stars, featuring leading vote-getter Caitlin Clark and fellow rookie standout Angel Reese, go up against Team USA, headlined by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart on Saturday.

This exhibition-style matchup is a great way for Team USA to prepare for the Summer Olympics, which begin next Friday in Paris, and to showcase the future stars on the WNBA Allstar team, such as Clark and Reese.

This isn’t the first time we have seen this matchup as the WNBA Allstars played Team USA in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is a look at the rosters for both teams:

The WNBA Allstar Game tips off from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

