WNBA All Star Game: How to watch

PHOENIX — The WNBA All-Stars, featuring leading vote-getter Caitlin Clark and fellow rookie standout Angel Reese, go up against Team USA, headlined by A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart on Saturday.

This exhibition-style matchup is a great way for Team USA to prepare for the Summer Olympics, which begin next Friday in Paris, and to showcase the future stars on the WNBA Allstar team, such as Clark and Reese.

This isn’t the first time we have seen this matchup as the WNBA Allstars played Team USA in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is a look at the rosters for both teams:

The WNBA announced the 2024 All Star selections.Since it is an Olympic year the All Stars will play against team USA. Who are you most excited to see?



Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark make their first All Star appearance pic.twitter.com/aOmsSk4Vcm — Ballislife Womens Basketball (@ballislifewbb_) July 3, 2024

The WNBA Allstar Game tips off from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 9.

