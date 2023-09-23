Woman, 31, dies in crash after crossing Orange County road, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old woman has died after a crash in Orange County Friday evening.

According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 7:40, as a Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on Colonial Drive and approached Belvedere Road.

FHP said the pedestrian was crossing East Colonial Drive from the median but was not in a marked crosswalk when they walked in the westbound lanes in front of the vehicle.

Troopers said that because of this, the front of the Chevrolet hit the victim.

The woman was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she died.

Investigators said the 78-year-old driver was not injured and stayed at the scene.

FHP said the crash is still under investigation.

See a map of the area below:

