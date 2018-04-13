  • Woman, 60, dies in Orange County mobile home fire

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 60-year-old woman died Thursday evening after her mobile home caught fire, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Firefighters were called shortly after 6:15 p.m. to the Clarcona Resort on Clarcona Road and East Keene Road near Apopka, Orange County Lt. Ashley Strange said.

    Firefighters discovered the unresponsive woman in the burning home and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Strange said.

    The victim's identity hasn't been released.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

