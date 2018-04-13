ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 60-year-old woman died Thursday evening after her mobile home caught fire, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Firefighters were called shortly after 6:15 p.m. to the Clarcona Resort on Clarcona Road and East Keene Road near Apopka, Orange County Lt. Ashley Strange said.
Related Headlines
Firefighters discovered the unresponsive woman in the burning home and took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Strange said.
Read: Man, 62, dies in Marion County house fire
The victim's identity hasn't been released.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: Fire damages 10 units at Orange County apartment complex
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}