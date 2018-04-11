  • Fire damages 10 units at Orange County apartment complex

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A blaze damaged at least 10 units Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters said they were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. to the Hibiscus Place apartments on Silver Star Road near North Hastings Street.

    Firefighters remained at the complex early Wednesday to ensure the fire doesn't rekindle.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

