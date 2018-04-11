ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A blaze damaged at least 10 units Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters said they were called shortly after 7:45 p.m. to the Hibiscus Place apartments on Silver Star Road near North Hastings Street.
Related Headlines
Photos: Hibiscus Place apartment fire
Firefighters remained at the complex early Wednesday to ensure the fire doesn't rekindle.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Read: 1 injured in fire at Pirates Dinner Adventure on I-Drive
This morning, we are learning more about a fire that forced about twelve families to evacuate their apartments in Pine Hills. I’m live at 5:30am pic.twitter.com/EUsM57eT7L— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 11, 2018
This morning, Orange County firefighters are checking on units at Hibiscus Place Apartments following a fire. I’m asking what’s next for families at 5am. pic.twitter.com/BVwnZrCBRR— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) April 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}