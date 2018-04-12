  • Man, 62, dies in Marion County house fire

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man died Wednesday evening in a house fire near the Anthony neighborhood, Marion County Fire Rescue said.

    Firefighters were called at about 9:15 p.m. to a home on Northeast 107th Place near Northeast 36th Avenue and Burbank Road that was engulfed in flames, MCFR spokesman James Lucas said.

    Related Headlines

    Photos: Marion County deadly house fire

    Firefighters discovered the victim's body in the home, Lucas said.

    His identity hasn't been released because his relatives haven't been notified of his death.

    Read: Police: Pipe bomb discovered at Ocala motel

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Man faces 30 years for helping to dispose of Ocala teen’s body

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, 62, dies in Marion County house fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-4 Ultimate: Temporary eastbound exit ramp to Fairbanks Avenue opens

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lake County deputies arrest man accused of abducting Orlando woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wawa Day: Get free coffee on chain's 54th anniversary today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Daytona Beach Shores officer fired for racially insensitive Snapchat picture