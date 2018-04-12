MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A 62-year-old man died Wednesday evening in a house fire near the Anthony neighborhood, Marion County Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters were called at about 9:15 p.m. to a home on Northeast 107th Place near Northeast 36th Avenue and Burbank Road that was engulfed in flames, MCFR spokesman James Lucas said.
Firefighters discovered the victim's body in the home, Lucas said.
His identity hasn't been released because his relatives haven't been notified of his death.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
