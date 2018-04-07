OCALA, Fla. - A pipe bomb was discovered Saturday afternoon at a Quality Inn, the Ocala Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly after 1:15 p.m. to the motel on Southwest College Road near Southwest 34th Avenue after the bomb was discovered near a swimming pool.
Investigators said they evacuated the motel and called in members of the Marion County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad, who detonated the bomb shortly after 3:45 p.m.
Police said there doesn't appear to be any further threat.
The incident remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Bomb Update: This is the result of the detonation. The area has been cleared and is safe for visitors to return. pic.twitter.com/FGpJr58XCQ— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 7, 2018
Suspicious object reported at 1:17pm at the Quality Inn on SW College Rd. The object appeared to be a pipe bomb so OPD immediately evacuated the hotel and called the Bomb Squad. At 3:51 the bomb was detonated in a secure area. There does not appear to be any further threat. pic.twitter.com/8K3nFqPK8l— Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) April 7, 2018
