  Police: Pipe bomb discovered at Ocala motel

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - A pipe bomb was discovered Saturday afternoon at a Quality Inn, the Ocala Police Department said.

    Police said they were called shortly after 1:15 p.m. to the motel on Southwest College Road near Southwest 34th Avenue after the bomb was discovered near a swimming pool.

    Investigators said they evacuated the motel and called in members of the Marion County Sheriff's Office's bomb squad, who detonated the bomb shortly after 3:45 p.m.

    Police said there doesn't appear to be any further threat.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

