  • Woman, 82, gunned down in Windermere home, deputies say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the person who shot and killed an 82-year-old woman.

    The shooting happened Thursday at 2721 Ingeborg Court in Windermere.

    Deputes found Elfriede Assendorf suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Health Central Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

    No other information has been released.

    Deputies said it’s an active and open homicide case.

