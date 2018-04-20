Woman, 82, gunned down in Windermere home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the person who shot and killed an 82-year-old woman.
The shooting happened Thursday at 2721 Ingeborg Court in Windermere.
Deputes found Elfriede Assendorf suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Health Central Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
No other information has been released.
Deputies said it’s an active and open homicide case.
