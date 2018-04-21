0 Accused killer dead in Orange County deputy-involved shooting, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An accused killer, wanted in a homicide in Windermere, was shot and killed by two Orange County deputies Friday night.

The deputy-involved shooting was reported at 8:30 p.m. near Lime Avenue and West South Street in Orlando.

Sheriff Jerry Demings said the felony unit received a tip that the accused shooter, whose name has not been released, was in the area.

Deputies said they thought the man had a weapon, so they shot him.

"They (deputies) gave this individual who they believed to be a dangerous individual instructions and he failed to comply. He made some type of 'flirted' move and they thought he was armed and they shot him and he died as a result of his injuries," Demings said.

The deputies were not injured.

The investigation began Thursday when Elfriede Assendorf was found suffering from a gunshot wound in her home at 2721 Ingeborg Court in Windermere.

Demings said Assendorf is the mother of the suspect's girlfriend.

The suspect is also accused of carjacking his girlfriend and tossing her out of the vehicle in the Conway-Windermere area.

It's not clear if the man's girlfriend was injured.

The two deputies who shot the man have been placed on routine administrative leave.

No other information has been released.

Sheriff Demings will brief media at deputy-involved shooting scene. One man taken to the hospital. Deputies ok. pic.twitter.com/SoNVStg3SV — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018

PIO responding to Deputy involved shooting. Media staging area at Pine and Terry streets. All information given at scene. — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) April 21, 2018





