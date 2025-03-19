Local

Woman accused of drowning dog at Orlando International Airport bathroom before boarding flight

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com and Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 Eyewitness News has learned that a woman boarding a flight at Orlando International Airport has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty after killing her dog in the airport bathroom.

Sources told WFTV that the woman allegedly drowned her dog in an airport bathroom at MCO.

Sources said that the woman was trying to board a flight, but didn’t have the right paperwork to allow the dog on board and couldn’t take it with her.

Orlando police have now charged the woman with animal cruelty.

This is a developing story, and investigative reporter Shannon Butler will have more details on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

