Woman accused of killer elderly Mount Dora couple to make court appearance Monday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of murdering an elderly couple in Mount Dora is set to be back in court Monday.

Investigators say Vickie Williams stabbed Darryl and Sharon Getman to death at the Waterman Village last December.

Police said she was arrested after being found in Georgia in the couple’s car.

Williams has pleaded not guilty, documents show.

