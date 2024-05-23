Woman accused of killing elderly Mount Dora couple in 2022 found incompetent to stand trial

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A Lake County judge ruled Monday that a woman accused of killing an elderly Mount Dora couple at their home on New Year’s Eve 2022 is incompetent to stand trial.

Vickie Williams is accused of fatally stabbing Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife Sharon Getman, 80, in what detectives described “a random act.”

Police said Williams was later found with the Getmans’ car in Georgia and was arrested Jan. 6, 2023 on first-degree murder charges.

Earlier this month, Williams’ attorney had experts testify during a competency hearing that she was psychotic and schizophrenic.

Double homicide: Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, Ga., is charged with murder in the Dec. 31, 2022, killing of Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, 80-year-old Sharon Getman. The couple were found slain inside their home in the Waterman Villages retirement community in Mount Dora, Fla. (Lake County Jail)

She spit and urinated on herself during that hearing.

Williams’ attorneys said that she arrived at the jail behaving normally, but four to six weeks later, she began refusing to use a toilet and only showered when forced.

They said she saw ghosts during their meetings with her and she spent much of her time dancing in her cell.

The judge ruled that Williams must be placed in a mental health treatment facility.

