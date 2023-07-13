Woman accused of killing mother during shooting spree deemed ‘incompetent’ to stand trial

ORLANDO, Fla. — A local mother is preparing for the possibility that her daughter’s accused killer could end up in a mental facility -- instead of prison.

Deshema McCoy said she feels an opportunity was missed to save her daughter’s life.

“This could have been prevented,” she said.

In January, investigators said 56-year-old Angila Baxter started shooting at cars after she believed “people were following her.”

She killed a 27-year-old mother of two, Nekaybaw Collier.

“I had a great daughter for 27 years, and I have so much love still in my heart for her,” McCoy said. " I know that if she could be here with us, she would.

Eyewitness News learned that in August, Baxter was terrorizing her neighbors.

There’s video footage that shows Baxter shooting what appears to be a BB gun at their windows.

She also sprayed graffiti on her neighbors’ yard, accusing them of being demons five months before Collier’s death.

“It was just very senseless,” McCoy said. “Like I don’t -- I can’t put it all together.”

The deputy’s Behavioral Response Unit met with Baxter at the time.

Still, case records show she did not qualify to be forced into a mental facility.

This month for a second time, Baxter was found incompetent to stand trial for Collier’s death.

“I don’t feel like it would be safe for her to be out on the streets,” McCoy said.

There is another hearing at the courthouse in July.

The court will decide if she is a danger to the public and qualifies for involuntary hospitalization.

Legal experts said if Baxter is ordered to a facility, she’ll have periodic evaluations.

If Baxter’s mental state changes, they said a judge could decide to bring a new hearing for competency for her to stand trial.

If there’s no mental change, Baxter could spend the rest of her life in the facility.

