0 Woman accused of selling hundreds of dollars in fake theme park tickets

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Investigators said a woman has been selling fake theme park tickets and getting away with hundreds of dollars in cash.

Orange County deputies said they picked her up on a warrant Thursday night.

One of the alleged victims said he bought nine fake tickets, even though he spotted some red flags.

That's why, when they met up, he asked to see her ID, and she showed it.

He gave her the cash and thought he was saving about $450, but instead, he lost everything.

Cheap tickets to our theme parks are hard to come by, so when you think you're getting a deal that's too good to be true, it might be a scam.

Investigators said at least three people fell for a bargain scheme pulled off by 22-year-old Tabreshia Hendry.

"I had some friends that were coming from Colombia,” said Angel Vega. “So I'm like, OK it's a good deal. She was selling them for 30 bucks."

Vega said Hendry was selling them on a marketplace page called Offer Up."

He needed nine, so he said he met up with Hendry in Orlando, but he admits something seemed suspicious.

"She said, 'What's the problem.' I said, 'The problem is that you gave me the tickets, but I can't give you the money unless you guys give me an ID so I can make sure that they're valid,'" Vega said.

She showed him her license, so he paid her $270 cash.

He said Hendry called a few days later, claiming the tickets were stolen and promising to return his money.

He said that never happened so he went to police.

Between November of 2017 and May of 2018, investigators said Hendry sold hundreds of dollars’ worth of fake Disney, Universal and SeaWorld tickets to at least three buyers.

"I think it's great that she got arrested,” Vega said. “She can't be taking people's money."

She was not in jail for long. Her bond was set at $25,000, and she was already out of jail Friday morning.

We're trying to talk with this woman for @WFTV at 5:30. Investigators say she swindled hundreds from locals who bought FAKE @WaltDisneyWorld, @SeaWorld, or @UniversalORL tickets from her on @offerup. Why a victim who thought he was saving $450 thought something seemed suspicious.

