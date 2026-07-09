Woman arrested for DUI after hitting parked SUV in Belle Isle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested on DUI charges early Tuesday morning after crashing into a parked SUV in Belle Isle, according to the Belle Isle Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the crash after witnesses reported hearing a loud “boom.”

When officers arrived, they found the woman sitting inside a heavily damaged vehicle that had struck a parked SUV, pushing it about 40 feet down the roadway.

According to police, the woman failed field sobriety tests and provided two breath samples measuring .133 and .125. She was arrested and charged with DUI crash.

Police said no injuries were reported.

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