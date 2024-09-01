Woman dies after crash on Turnpike in Lake County, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 66-year-old woman has died following a crash on the Florida Turnpike on Saturday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 11 p.m. in Lake County.

FHP said a 2021 Buick Enclave was driving northbound on the Florida Turnpike South of State Road 19 at mile marker 283 in the inside lane.

A 2015 Toyota Rav4 was driving northbound on the Florida Turnpike South of State Road 19 at mile marker 283 in the inside lane behind the Buick.

FHP said the Buick failed to negotiate a slight curve to the right and entered the inside paved shoulder.

Troopers said that as a result, the front left of the Buick hit the concrete traffic barrier, and the impact caused the car to rotate and hit the outside shoulder concrete traffic barrier.

Investigators said the Buick was then redirected into the direct path of the Toyota, which caused the front right of the Toyota to collide with the right rear of the Buick.

FHP said the 66-year-old woman driving the Buick was taken to Leesburg Regional Hospital and pronounced dead.

Troopers said the 82-year-old man driving the Toyota remained on-scene.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

