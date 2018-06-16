  • Woman fatally shot at motel near OIA

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was fatally shot Friday evening at a motel near Orlando International Airport, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to the Econo Lodge motel at McCoy and South Conway roads after gunfire was heard, deputies said.

    Investigators said they discovered a woman's body in a room that was registered to her and two others.

    One of those people is accounted for, but the other isn't, deputies said.

    Investigators said someone was seen running away from the motel.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

