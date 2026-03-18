Woman fatally shot in Orange County, sheriff’s office investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Orange County.
It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. along South Ivey Lane near Gore Avenue.
Deputies arrived and learned that a woman in her 20s had been shot.
They said she later died at a hospital.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting remains under active investigation.
Officials have not said if they have made an arrest or identified a suspect in this case.
This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com for updates and watch Eyewitness News beginning at noon for updates.
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