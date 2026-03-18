Woman fatally shot in Orange County, sheriff’s office investigating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Orange County.

Deadly shooting in Orange County Deputies say a woman in her 20s was shot Tuesday night on Ivey Lane in Orlando.

It happened Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. along South Ivey Lane near Gore Avenue.

Deputies arrived and learned that a woman in her 20s had been shot.

They said she later died at a hospital.

Deadly shooting in Orange County Deputies say a woman in her 20s was shot Tuesday night on Ivey Lane in Orlando.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting remains under active investigation.

Officials have not said if they have made an arrest or identified a suspect in this case.

Deadly shooting in Orange County Deputies say a woman in her 20s was shot Tuesday night on Ivey Lane in Orlando.

This is a developing story. Monitor WFTV.com for updates and watch Eyewitness News beginning at noon for updates.

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