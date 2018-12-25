  • Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested in Umatilla, deputies say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    UMATILLA, Fla. - A man was arrested after Marion County deputies said he stabbed a woman to death Monday in Umatilla, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 

    Christopher Smith, 35, is facing a murder charge after he was accused of stabbing 33-year-old Amy Scott  to death, deputies said. 

    Related Headlines

    Deputies said Smith stabbed Scott and 24-year-old Terry Crawford around 2:30 p.m. along the 20900 block of Southeast 143rd Place.

    Crawford was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Smith was taken to the Marion County jail. 

    Deputies did not release a motive for the stabbing.

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories