Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested in Umatilla, deputies say

UMATILLA, Fla. - A man was arrested after Marion County deputies said he stabbed a woman to death Monday in Umatilla, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Smith, 35, is facing a murder charge after he was accused of stabbing 33-year-old Amy Scott to death, deputies said.
Deputies said Smith stabbed Scott and 24-year-old Terry Crawford around 2:30 p.m. along the 20900 block of Southeast 143rd Place.
Crawford was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Smith was taken to the Marion County jail.
Deputies did not release a motive for the stabbing.
