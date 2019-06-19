Woman flagged down Orlando officers to report a man raped her, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said a woman frantically flagged down one of their officers last week to report she’d been raped.
The assault reportedly happened along West Washington Street between North Parramore Avenue and I-4.
Related Headlines
According to his arrest report, Theodore Roosevelt Hampton allegedly started beating the victim as soon as they got to his residence.
The victim said she remembered losing consciousness, then waking up naked. She said she started to scream so he grabbed a knife and held it against her throat. Investigators say Hampton raped her several times that night.
Hampton’s charges include sexual assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. A judge denied him bond.
Officials said Hampton is a suspect in a previous sexual assault from May, but charges have yet to be filed as they continue to investigate.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}