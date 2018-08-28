Woman in DeLand struck by lightning in Denny's parking lot

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand firefighters said a woman was struck by lightning in a Denny’s parking lot Tuesday.
DeLand city officials said on Twitter that the fire department was called to the Denny’s on North Woodland Boulevard at about 6 p.m.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
No other details were released.
DeLand Fire Department is currently on scene at the Denny’s on North Woodland after a female was apparently struck by lightning. No update on her status at this time; she being taken to a nearby hospital.— City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) August 28, 2018
