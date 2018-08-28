  • Woman in DeLand struck by lightning in Denny's parking lot

    By: Monique Valdes

    DELAND, Fla. - DeLand firefighters said a woman was struck by lightning in a Denny’s parking lot Tuesday. 

    DeLand city officials said on Twitter that the fire department was called to the Denny’s on North Woodland Boulevard at about 6 p.m. 

    The woman, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

    No other details were released. 

