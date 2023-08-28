Woman kills her 2 children, herself in murder-suicide, Polk County deputies say

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a custody dispute led to a double-murder suicide early Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Brandy Hutchins had a court order to give her 10-year-old son to his father.

When that court order was not followed, deputies were forced to search for her.

Deputies said they found Hutchins, her son and her 19-year-old daughter dead in their home in the Waverly area of Lake Wales.

Investigators said she killed both of her children before killing herself.

Read: Orlando man charged with murder for wife’s shooting death

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group