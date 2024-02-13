Woman recalls moment speeding car crashes into neighbor’s shed while running from police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A chaotic scene out of Seminole County ended with damaged yards, fences, cars, a destroyed shed, and a Porsche in someone’s backyard.

Altamonte Springs police said the driver of the Porsche was fleeing from officers and left a path of destruction along the way.

“When he started driving down the sidewalk I was like ‘what’s happening right now,’” said one resident who asked to remain anonymous.

That resident told us she had just gotten home and was standing in her driveway when she saw the whole thing play out.

“He ran into my neighbor’s yard over here, crashed through the gate, crashed through his shed, so my fence fell, and his fence fell,” she told us.

She ran back towards her home as the car drove in her direction and ultimately crashed through her next-door neighbor’s fence.

“It was like a movie, it was terrifying, and it was traumatizing,” she said.

According to Altamonte Springs police, they got calls about suspicious activity involving a Porsche in the neighborhood last Thursday afternoon.

When they tried to approach the car, we’re told the driver slammed into two police vehicles and then tried to get away.

He hit a tree, then another car across the street, drove through a fence, then a shed and ultimately came to a stop in a backyard.

“I was scared for my own life, I didn’t know what was going to happen to my house, I didn’t know what was going to happen to anything,” said the woman we spoke with.

There was plenty of damage left behind, but thankfully no one was hurt.

Police said the driver of the Porsche, Ricardo Bell, tried to run away on foot, but was quickly caught. He had a felony warrant out of Orange County for possession of child pornography and now faces several more charges including one for fleeing from police and multiple drug related charges.

The passenger in the car, Holly Kelley, was also arrested and faces drug charges too.

“It was definitely out of character for this neighborhood,” said one resident.

Residents tell Channel 9 that Kelley lives in the neighborhood, but they have never seen Bell before.

