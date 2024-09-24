CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Crews in Florida jumped into action after a car got stuck dangling over the side of a parking garage.

Firefighters in Coral Gables said that a tree was the only thing keeping the driver’s car from going over.

Photos: Woman rescued after crash leaves car dangling from Florida parking garage

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 9 Woman rescued after crash leaves car dangling from Florida parking garage

First responders brought in a lift to help get the woman out.

Watch: Surfer ‘Gnarly Charley’ injured after shark bite in New Smyrna Beach

Officials said she wasn’t seriously hurt.

The car was pulled back into the garage and towed away.

Watch: ‘It’s totally wrong’: Action 9 investigates extra car rental charges

Investigators believe the woman accidentally pressed the accelerator, which caused her to drive through the garage wall.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group