Woman rescued from hood of car in Maitland during storm

    By: Kelly Healey

    MAITLAND, Fla. - Thursday proved to be a rough day for many Central Florida drivers who were stuck in a torrential downpour.

     

    One woman had to be rescued from the hood of her car, Maitland Fire Rescue said.

     

    Officials said she drove into a flooded parking lot near Interstate 4 and Maitland Boulevard. Video at the scene shows her car sinking in what might have been a water-filled ditch.

     

    Rescue crews had to wade through the water to help her.

     

    The woman was not injured.

