Woman rescued from hood of car in Maitland during storm

MAITLAND, Fla. - Thursday proved to be a rough day for many Central Florida drivers who were stuck in a torrential downpour.
One woman had to be rescued from the hood of her car, Maitland Fire Rescue said.
Officials said she drove into a flooded parking lot near Interstate 4 and Maitland Boulevard. Video at the scene shows her car sinking in what might have been a water-filled ditch.
Watch: Woman's car sinks into water-filled ditch
Rescue crews had to wade through the water to help her.
The woman was not injured.
