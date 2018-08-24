Woman's body discovered at Orange County home after toddlers seen wandering alone

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a woman was discovered Friday at a home in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies were called shortly before noon to a home on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
"Deputies were called to the scene when two young toddlers were seen walking alone in the area," Williamson said. "A passerby noticed this and approached the children and was taken (to) the house by them."
Foul play is suspected, Williamson said.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Just arrived on Pipes o the Glen Way where a woman was found dead #WFTV pic.twitter.com/fIBAFo878D— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) August 24, 2018
Jeff Williamson, @OrangeCoSheriff spokesperson is about to give an update on the death investigation where woman’s body was found after toddlers were seen roaming the street. pic.twitter.com/doN37Mz7Gl— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) August 24, 2018
