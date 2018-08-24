  • Woman's body discovered at Orange County home after toddlers seen wandering alone

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The body of a woman was discovered Friday at a home in the Pine Hills neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    Deputies were called shortly before noon to a home on Pipes O the Glen Way near Indian Hill and North Pine Hills roads, Sheriff's Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.

    Related Headlines

    Read: Drivers rescued from cars at 2 flooded intersections in Orange County

    "Deputies were called to the scene when two young toddlers were seen walking alone in the area," Williamson said. "A passerby noticed this and approached the children and was taken (to) the house by them."

    Foul play is suspected, Williamson said.

    The death remains under investigation.

    Read: 'Justice will be served,' says cousin of pregnant woman fatally shot in Pine Hills

    No other details were given.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness news for live updates.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories