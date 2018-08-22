2 busy intersections flood in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two busy intersections flooded Tuesday evening in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.
Multiple vehicles were stuck at Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive, agency spokeswoman Ashley Gipson said.
A vehicle was also stranded at North Hiawassee and Silver Star roads, Gipson said.
Firefighters said they had to rescue people from vehicles at both intersections.
No other details were given.
#BREAKING Heavy rain in #Orlando causing severe street flooding at Powers and Silver Star Rd. Two cars partially submerged! Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/M9DPejyizE— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) August 22, 2018
WATERSALV- Silver Star Rd/N Powers Drive; Heavy rain in the area, flooding in the intersection resulting in multiple vehicles stuck in water. Roads & Drainage o/s with pumping system to pump water out of the roadway. 2 vehs remain in the water.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 22, 2018
