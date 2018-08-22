  • 2 busy intersections flood in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two busy intersections flooded Tuesday evening in the Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

    Multiple vehicles were stuck at Silver Star Road and North Powers Drive, agency spokeswoman Ashley Gipson said.

    A vehicle was also stranded at North Hiawassee and Silver Star roads, Gipson said.

    Firefighters said they had to rescue people from vehicles at both intersections.

    No other details were given.

